APSC CCE 2024: Last day of application submission tomorrow, check direct link here and apply before deadline

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is accepting applications for the Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) 2023, the window of which will end tomorrow (February 6) at 5 PM. APSC CCE 2024: Application window ends tomorrow. Apply today at apsc.nic.in.(Praful Gangurde/HT file)

Eligible candidates can still apply for the exam at apsc.nic.in till before the deadline. Alternatively, they can also click on this direct link.

Through the recruitment drive, the APSC seeks to fill 235 vacancies in Assam Civil Services, Assam Police Services, and other departments of the commission. While the preliminary exam will likely be held on March 17 this year, the Main examination may be conducted between June and July.

Eligibility Criteria:

A candidate should be a citizen of India.

Candidate should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01. 01. 2023. (Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved categories).

As per the commission, a candidate must hold a degree from any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess such qualification as may be declared equivalent by the Government.

A candidate should be able to speak Assamese or other official languages or associate official languages of the State or any of the tribal languages of the State.

A candidate should be registered in a District Employment Office of Assam.

(A candidate must be an original inhabitant of Assam.

Candidates must possess the prescribed qualification on the date of submission of their applications.

Ex-Servicemen candidates would be required to submit the Ex-Servicemen Identity Card issued by the Zila Sainik Welfare Office and Discharge Book.

Candidates have to submit a declaration regarding "The Small Family Norms in Form-A at the time of applying for the Preliminary Examination.

(Check the official website for more related information.)

