News / Education / Employment News / APSC recruitment 2023: Apply for SO and JSO posts at apsc.nic.in

APSC recruitment 2023: Apply for SO and JSO posts at apsc.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 09, 2023 05:57 PM IST

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is recruiting for Scientific Officer and Junior Scientific Officer posts. Deadline is October 7. Apply at apsc.nic.in.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited applications for the posts of Scientific Officer and Junior Scientific Officer in various departments. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is October 7. However, candidates can submit the application fee by October 9. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at apsc.nic.in.

APSC recruitment 2023: Apply for SO and JSO posts at apsc.nic.in
APSC recruitment 2023: Apply for SO and JSO posts at apsc.nic.in

APSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 20 vacancies.

Vacancy details:

Scientific Officer for Directorate of Forensic Science, Guwahati, Assam: 01

Scientific Officer for Regional Forensic Science Laboratories at Silchar, Bongaigaon, Tezpur and Dibrugarh respectively under the Directorate of Forensic Science, Assam: 12

Junior Scientific Officer for Mobile Forensic Laboratories under the Directorate of Forensic Science, Assam: 07

APSC recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 250 for the general category. For SC/ST/OBC/MOBC candidates the application fee is 150.

Direct link to apply

SO/JSO recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the recruitment portal at apscrecruitment.in

On the homepage, click on the “(A) Scientific Officer for Directorate of Forensic Science, Guwahati, Assam, (B) Scientific Officer for Regional Forensic Science Laboratories at Silchar, Bongaigaon, Tezpur and Dibrugarh respectively under the Directorate of Forensic Science, Assam, (C) Junior Scientific Officer for Mobile Forensic Laboratories under the Directorate of Forensic Science, Assam”.

Register and proceed with the application

Fill in the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee

Submit the form and download

Take a printout for future reference

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out