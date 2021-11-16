Assam: APSC announces to recruit 6 District Sports Officers

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited applications to recruit 6 district sports officers under Sports and Youth Welfare Department. The application forms will be available on the official website of the Commission from November 18 and the deadline for submission of the forms is December 18.

Job details

Candidates with Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education (B.P.Ed) or having completed integrated course in Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education (B.P.Ed) or having Bachelor’s Degree in Arts/ Science/ Commerce from a recognized University with a Bachelor Degree or Diploma in Physical Education (B.P.Ed) from a recognized Physical Training Institute and between 21 and 38 years of age as on January 1, 2021 are eligible to apply.

“Applicants who have not registered yet, in Online Recruitment Portal of APSC are first required to go to the APSC’s recruitment website https://apscrecruitment.in and register themselves by clicking on ‘Register Here’ link and complete the user registration process by providing basic details,” the Commission has instructed candidates.

As of now, the Commission has not yet announced the selection procedure. “The selection procedure will be notified later on followed by issuing corrigendum/addendum, if required. The commission will decide the provision for selection in respect of any post/posts or service/services considering the status, cadre and grade or the number of applications received for the advertised post/posts or service/services,” the APSC has said in the job notice.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON