Assam Police Recruitment 2023: Notification out for 5563 vacancies, details here

Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has notified 5563 vacancies in the Assam Police, DGCD, APRO etc. The application process will commence on October 15 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 1. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at www.slprbassam.in. Candidates are not required to pay an application fee. Assam Police Recruitment Board notifies 5563 vacancies, application process begins on October 15

Assam Police Recruitment 2023 vacancy details:

Sub Inspector of Police (UB) in Assam Police: 144 vacancies

Sub Inspector (AB) for Assam Commando Battalions: 51 vacancies

Sub Inspector of Polic (Communication) in Assam Police Radio Organisation (APRO): 7 vacancies

Constable (UB) Hill Tribe: 114 vacancies

Constable (AB) backlog posts for Hills Tribe: 1 vacancy

Constable for Assam Commando Battalions: 164 vacancies

Constable (UB) Assam police: 1645 vacancies

Constables (AB) in Assam Police: 2300 vacancies

Constable (UB) in APRO: 1 vacancy

Constable of Police (Communication): 204 vacancies

Constable (Dispatch Rider): 2 vacancies

Constable (Messenger): 2 vacancies

Constable (Carpenter) in APRO: 2 vacancies

Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Jr.): 1 vacancy

Civil Defence Demonstrator / Wireless Operator under DGCD & CGHG: 12 vacancies

Havilder under Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards: 2 vacancies

1 post of Nurse, 2 posts of Laboratory Technician, 4 posts of Teacher, 2 posts of Craft Instructor & 1 post of Tractor Operator in Prison Department, Assam

Driver Constable in Assam Police( Male): 654 vacancies

Boatman in Assam Police( Male): 58 vacancies

Cook (SDRF) under Fire & Emergency Services, Assam: 10 vacancies

54 posts of Grade IV Staff in Assam Police, 53 posts of Grade IV Staff in Assam Commando Battalions & 35 posts of Grade IV Staff under DGCD & CGHG, Assam

30 posts of Safai Karmachari in Assam Police, 2 posts of Safai Karmachari in Assam Commando Battalions, 2 posts of Safai Karmachari under Prison Department & 3 posts of Sweeper under Directorate Of Forensic Science.

Assam Police Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Candidates will be able to submit their applications online through the SLPRB website at www.slprbassam.in from October 15 to November 1.

For detailed notification, candidates can visit the official website.

