Assam Police Recruitment 2023: Notification out for 5563 vacancies, details here
Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has notified 5563 vacancies in the Assam Police, DGCD, APRO etc. The application process will commence on October 15 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 1. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at www.slprbassam.in. Candidates are not required to pay an application fee.
Assam Police Recruitment 2023 vacancy details:
Sub Inspector of Police (UB) in Assam Police: 144 vacancies
Sub Inspector (AB) for Assam Commando Battalions: 51 vacancies
Sub Inspector of Polic (Communication) in Assam Police Radio Organisation (APRO): 7 vacancies
Constable (UB) Hill Tribe: 114 vacancies
Constable (AB) backlog posts for Hills Tribe: 1 vacancy
Constable for Assam Commando Battalions: 164 vacancies
Constable (UB) Assam police: 1645 vacancies
Constables (AB) in Assam Police: 2300 vacancies
Constable (UB) in APRO: 1 vacancy
Constable of Police (Communication): 204 vacancies
Constable (Dispatch Rider): 2 vacancies
Constable (Messenger): 2 vacancies
Constable (Carpenter) in APRO: 2 vacancies
Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Jr.): 1 vacancy
Civil Defence Demonstrator / Wireless Operator under DGCD & CGHG: 12 vacancies
Havilder under Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards: 2 vacancies
1 post of Nurse, 2 posts of Laboratory Technician, 4 posts of Teacher, 2 posts of Craft Instructor & 1 post of Tractor Operator in Prison Department, Assam
Driver Constable in Assam Police( Male): 654 vacancies
Boatman in Assam Police( Male): 58 vacancies
Cook (SDRF) under Fire & Emergency Services, Assam: 10 vacancies
54 posts of Grade IV Staff in Assam Police, 53 posts of Grade IV Staff in Assam Commando Battalions & 35 posts of Grade IV Staff under DGCD & CGHG, Assam
30 posts of Safai Karmachari in Assam Police, 2 posts of Safai Karmachari in Assam Commando Battalions, 2 posts of Safai Karmachari under Prison Department & 3 posts of Sweeper under Directorate Of Forensic Science.
Assam Police Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply
Candidates will be able to submit their applications online through the SLPRB website at www.slprbassam.in from October 15 to November 1.
For detailed notification, candidates can visit the official website.
