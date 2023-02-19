Home / Education / Employment News / Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2023: Apply for 616 Tradesman and Technical posts

Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2023: Apply for 616 Tradesman and Technical posts

employment news
Published on Feb 19, 2023 12:37 PM IST

Candidates can apply online through the official site of Assam Rifles at assamrifles.gov.in

Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2023: Apply for 616 Tradesman and Technical posts(Bloomberg)
ByHT Education Desk

Assam Rifles has invited applications from candidates to apply for Technical and Tradesman posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is March 19. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.assamrifles.gov.in.

Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 616 Tradesman and Technical posts.

Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2023 application fee: The application fee is 200 for Group B posts and 100 for Group C posts. The fee will be deposited online by the candidates into SBI Current Account No 37088046712 in favour of HQ DGAR, Recruitment Branch, Shillong- 10.

Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.assamrifles.gov.in

Next, click on the apply link

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

assam recruitment
