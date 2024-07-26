Bank of Maharashtra Officer Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 195 vacancies, details inside

Bank of Maharashtra will end the registration window for candidates to apply for Officer posts on July 26, 2024. Candidates who are interested in applying for the available posts can visit the official website of the Bank of Maharashtra at bankofmaharashtra.in. Candidates from the UR / EWS / OBC categories need to pay an amount of ₹ 1180 as an application fee. Candidates from SC / ST /PwBD categories need to pay an amount of ₹ 118 as an application fee. (HT file)

According to the official notice on the website, this recruitment drive aims to fill up 195 posts in the organization. Candidates from the UR / EWS / OBC categories need to pay an amount of ₹1180 as an application fee. Candidates from SC / ST /PwBD categories need to pay an amount of ₹118 as an application fee.

Selection Procedure:

As per the official notice, the selection will be done through examination and personal interview/discussion. A preliminary screening of applications may be carried out by the Bank to shortlist eligible candidates with reference to the candidate’s qualifications, suitability/experience, etc. The final Selection will be made on the basis of marks secured by the candidate in a personal interview/discussion. The allocation of marks for personal Interviews is 100. The candidate should score a minimum of 50 marks (45 in the case of SC/ST/PwBD) to qualify for the interview.

Eligibility Criteria:

Check the direct link to know about the eligibility criteria to apply for the posts

Send your applications here:

Candidates who want to apply for the available posts can send their application along with other necessary details to the General Manager, Bank Of Maharashtra, H.R.M Department, Head Office, “Lokmangal”, 1501, Shivajinagar, Pune 411 005.

