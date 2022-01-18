Home / Education / Employment News / BECIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 500 Investigator & Supervisor posts
BECIL will recruit candidates for Investigator and Supervisor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BECIL on becil.com. 
Published on Jan 18, 2022 04:37 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, BECIL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Investigator and Supervisor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BECIL on becil.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till January 25, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 500 posts in the organization. 

The application must be submitted through E-mail only at projecthr@becil.com no other mode will be accepted. Read below to check eligibility, vacancy details, selection process, and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Investigator: 350 Posts
  • Supervisors: 150 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Educational Qualification 

  • Investigator: Bachelor's Degree from a recognized university and good working knowledge of Computers.
  • Supervisors: Bachelor's Degree from a recognized university and good working knowledge of Computers.

The age limit for both the posts should not be more than 50 years. 

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of interviews. Interviews will be conducted for screening and final selection. However, in case it is felt that a written exam is to be conducted the same shall be informed to the applicants. In case a written exam is conducted it can be either online or offline.

Application Fees

The application fees should be 500/- for the general, OBC, and Ex-Servicemen category, 350 for SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

