BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2026: Apply for 119 posts at bel-india.in, details here
BEL will recruit for Trainee Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply for 119 posts at bel-india.in.
Bharat Electronics Limited, BEL has invited applications for Trainee Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BEL at bel-india.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 119 posts in the organisation.
The registration process will end on January 9, 2026 and the written test will be held on January 11, 2026.
Eligibility Criteria
B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc Engineering (4 years course) from recognised Institute/University/College in various diciplines required. The age limit should not be more than 28 years for General&EWS candidates as on 01.01.2026.
Selection Process
The selection process will comprise of written exam. The written test will be held on Bharat Electronics Limited, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Screening and selection will be based on the details provided by the candidates in the application form.
The written test minimum qualifying marks is 35% for General/EWS/OBC-NCL category and 30% for SC/ST/PwBD category. Selection process will be through written test of 100 marks with negative marking of ¼ marks for each wrong response.
Application Fees
The application fee is ₹150/- + 18% GST. The application fee should be remitted through SBI Collect (through online). Candidates belonging to SC, ST &PwBD categories are exempted from payment of application fee.
While paying application fees through SBI collect, candidates should ensure that they mention the same mobile number and email id in SBI collect as has been mentioned by them in the application form. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BEL.
