BFUHS to recruit Professor, Assistant Professor posts, walk in interview tomorrow

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Oct 10, 2024 06:59 PM IST

BFUHS will recruit for Professor, Assistant Professor posts. Walk in interview will be held tomorrow.

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, BFUHS, has invited candidates for walk-in interviews for Professor and Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates will have to appear for a walk-in interview on October 11, 2024. The detailed notification is available on the official website of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in.

BFUHS to recruit Professor, Asst Professor posts, walk in interview tomorrow
BFUHS to recruit Professor, Asst Professor posts, walk in interview tomorrow

The interview will be held in the Committee Room, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot. Read below for vacancy, eligibility and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Professor: 1 post
  • Assistant Professor: 19 posts

Eligibility Criteria

As per NMC Norms.

Age Limit

  • Professor: The candidate should not be more than 50 years of age in the case of Professor. Age calculated as on 1st January of 2024.
  • Assistant Professor: The candidate should not be more than 40 years of age in the case of Assistant Professor. Age calculated as on 1st January of 2024.

Application Fee

The application fee for general category candidates is 1770/- and SC category is 885/-. The applicant must enclose demand draft (Non-refundable) in favour of The Registrar, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot payable at Faridkot.

Salary

Rs.67,700/- as per 11th pay matrix table of 7th central pay commission and allowance as fixed from time to time by the Govt. of Punjab and other instructions issued by the Government from time to time.

Other Details

Candidates should send self-attested copies of certificates proving their date of birth, permanent residence, marks sheet, degree, experience, etc., along with the application form. Fees should be paid in the form of a demand draft.

The candidate must know the Punjabi language up to matriculation standard or equivalent, and if he does not, he must acquire the same within six months of joining. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of BFUHS.

Detailed Notification Here

