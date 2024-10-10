IRCTC Recruitment 2024: Apply for Deputy General Manager posts at irctc.com, details here

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd has invited applications for Deputy General Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IRCTC at irctc.com. IRCTC Recruitment 2024: Apply for Deputy General Manager posts, details here

The registration process will end on November 7, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Deputy General Manager/ Finance (Corporate Office, New Delhi): 1 post

Deputy General Manager/ Finance (West Zone/ Mumbai): 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

For Railways/ State Govt./Central Govt. and Govt. owned autonomous bodies like CRIS etc- Degree in any discipline.

For PSU candidate- Chartered Accountant/ Cost and Management Accountant.

Working post qualification experience of minimum 12 years in accounts/ finance/ taxation department.

Age Limit

The maximum age limit should be 55 years as on closing date of vacancy notice.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of shortlisting of candidates for interview. Based on the eligibility, candidates meeting the criteria will be called for interview. The weightage will be given to various attributes such as APARs, Educational/ Professional qualifications, Experience Profile and Personality, General Awareness and Communication skills accessed through interview. The document verification of candidates shall be done on the date of interview.

Documents required for applying

Class 10th certificate/ date of birth certificate, Class 12 certificate, degree certificate with specialization/ stream and marksheet, post graduate degree/ PG diploma certificate with specialization/ stream and marksheet. Appointment letter, joining order and last three months salary slip of the present organization, copies of last four years APARs/ACRs/Appraisal reports, Experience certificates, pay equivalency certificate, latest vigilance and D&AR clearance.

Where to send applications

The applications should be sent to HR/Personnel Dept. to GGM/HRD, IRCTC Corporation Office, 12th Floor, Statesman House, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi- 110001.