Bharat Dynamics Limited recruitment 2021 registration rescheduled to July 8
- The recruitment process of Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) which was scheduled to begin on July 4 has been rescheduled to July 8.
The recruitment process of Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) which was scheduled to begin on July 4 has been rescheduled to July 8. The registration deadline is July 23. “Candidates (Other than Management Trainees) should forward their duly-filled-in applications along with all mandatory documents by Registered / Speed Post on or before 31.07.2021,” the recruiting organization has informed candidates about BDL recruitment 2021.
Through this recruitment drive a total of 46 vacancies will be filled.
BDL recruitment 2021: Click here for eligibility criteria
BDL recruitment 2021: Vacancy details
• General Manager (HR)-1 post
• Deputy General Manager (New Projects)-3 posts
• Medical Officer-2 posts
• Asst. Manager (Safety)-3 posts
• Management Trainee (Electronics)- 12 posts
• Management Trainee (Mechanical)-9 posts
• Management Trainee (Electrical)-3 posts
• Management Trainee (Civil)-3 posts
• Management Trainee (Computer Science)-2 posts
• Management Trainee (Optics)- 1 post
• Management Trainee (Business Development)-1 posts
• Management Trainee (Finance)-3 posts
• Management Trainee (HR)-3 posts
BDL recruitment 2021: Selection process
General Manager (HR), Deputy General Manager (New Projects), Medical Officer & Asst. Manager (Safety) will be selected on the basis of interview.
Others will be selected on the basis of a computer based written test and interview.
