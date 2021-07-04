Bharat Dynamics Limited recruitment 2021 registration rescheduled to July 8

The recruitment process of Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) which was scheduled to begin on July 4 has been rescheduled to July 8. The registration deadline is July 23. “Candidates (Other than Management Trainees) should forward their duly-filled-in applications along with all mandatory documents by Registered / Speed Post on or before 31.07.2021,” the recruiting organization has informed candidates about BDL recruitment 2021.

Through this recruitment drive a total of 46 vacancies will be filled.

Official website link

BDL recruitment 2021: Click here for eligibility criteria

BDL recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

• General Manager (HR)-1 post

• Deputy General Manager (New Projects)-3 posts

• Medical Officer-2 posts

• Asst. Manager (Safety)-3 posts

• Management Trainee (Electronics)- 12 posts

• Management Trainee (Mechanical)-9 posts

• Management Trainee (Electrical)-3 posts

• Management Trainee (Civil)-3 posts

• Management Trainee (Computer Science)-2 posts

• Management Trainee (Optics)- 1 post

• Management Trainee (Business Development)-1 posts

• Management Trainee (Finance)-3 posts

• Management Trainee (HR)-3 posts

BDL recruitment 2021: Selection process

General Manager (HR), Deputy General Manager (New Projects), Medical Officer & Asst. Manager (Safety) will be selected on the basis of interview.

Others will be selected on the basis of a computer based written test and interview.

Click here for more information on the job