Bihar Legislative Council recruitment 2023: Apply for DEO and other posts from July 25

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 24, 2023 03:32 PM IST

The application process will start on July 25 and end on August 21. There are 107 vacancies to be filled.

Bihar Legislative Council has invited applications for Assistant, Assistant Legislator, Data Entry Operator, and lower division clerk posts. The application process will commence on July 25 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is August 21. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of the Bihar Legislative Council from biharvidhanparishad.gov.in.

Bihar Legislative Council recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 107 vacancies.

Bihar Legislative Council recruitment application fee: The application fee is 600 for SC/ST, female, PWD, and all reserved and unreserved category permanent residents of Bihar. The application fee is 1200 for other category candidates from other states.

Bihar Legislative Council recruitment age limit: The minimum age is 21 years for the post of Assistant and Assistant Legislator Officer. The minimum age is 18 years for the post of Data Entry Operator and Lower Division Clerk.

For any kind of information regarding the recruitment, candidates can call on helpline number- 0910203045333 or 091022045444 from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

Sign out