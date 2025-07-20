Bihar Police Constable Driver registration begins tomorrow, apply at csbc.bihar.gov.in

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBE) will begin the online application process for recruitment of Driver Constable tomorrow, July 21. Eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment process on the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in. The detailed notification is available on the same website. Bihar Police Constable Driver registration begins tomorrow

Also read: SSC JE 2025 registration for 1,340 vacancies ends tomorrow at ssc.gov.in, link to apply

The application deadline for this recruitment drive is August 20, 2025.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Driver recruitment will be held for 4,361 vacancies.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Driver recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Candidates need to pass at least Class 12 from a recognised board. Candidates must have qualifications to drive Light Motor Vehicle or Heavy Motor Vehicle one year before the advertisement. Candidates should be between 20-25 years old but reserved category candidates will be eligible for reservation as per government rules. here.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of a written exam followed by a Physical Efficiency Test. However, the written examination and physical efficiency test will not be the basis for the final merit list. The written examination will be qualifying only for the physical efficiency test, and the physical efficiency test will be qualifying for the motor vehicle driving efficiency test and document verification.

Application Fee

The application fee for this recruitment drive is ₹180 for SC, ST category candidates and ₹675 for all other candidates. The payment of the fee should be done through online mode.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification here.