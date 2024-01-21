close_game
News / Education / Employment News / Bihar Vidhan Sabha Recruitment: Last date to apply for various vacancies

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Recruitment: Last date to apply for various vacancies

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 21, 2024 05:48 PM IST

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for it on the website vidhansabha.bih.nic.in.

The online application process for various vacancies at the Bihar Vidhan Sabha ends today, January 21. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for it on the website vidhansabha.bih.nic.in. The examination fee can be paid up to January 23.

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Recruitment: Last date to apply for various vacancies
Bihar Vidhan Sabha Recruitment: Last date to apply for various vacancies (HT file)

This recruitment drive is being held for Security Guard, Data Entry Operator, Driver and Office Attendant vacancies.

The total number of vacancies for the Security Guard post is 80, of which 28 are reserved for women candidates.

There are 40 Data Entry Operator vacancies (13 reserved for women candidates), 9 Driver vacancies (3 reserved for women candidates) and 54 Office Attendant vacancies (12 reserved for women candidates).

To check post-wise eligibility criteria, selection process and other details, candidates can check the notifications hosted on the website.

Application fee is different for each post:

Office Attendant and Driver: 400 ( 100 for SC/ST, PwD and female candidates)

Data Entry Operator: 600 ( 150 for SC/ST, PwD and female candidates)

Security Guard: 675 ( 150 for SC/St, PwD and female category candidates)

Application form, notification and other details here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
