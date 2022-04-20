BPSC extends application deadline for primary school Headmaster post

The Bihar Public Service Commission, (BPSC) has extended the last date to apply for the post of headmaster at Primary Schools under the state Education Department.

Interested candidates who have not yet applied can visit onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in, the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), and submit their applications.

As per the official notification, the application deadline is May 2. Previously, the deadline was April 22.

The application form correction or edit window will be available from May 3 to 9.

BPSC headmaster recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of BPSC at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Scroll down and click on apply online link

Fill the application form, pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Here's the notification:

