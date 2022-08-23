Home / Education / Employment News / BSNL to recruit 100 Apprentices for Karnataka circle, apply on bsnl.co.in

BSNL to recruit 100 Apprentices for Karnataka circle, apply on bsnl.co.in

employment news
Published on Aug 23, 2022 01:29 PM IST

BSNL will recruit candidates for 100 Apprentice posts for Karnataka circle. Candidates can apply online through the official site of BSNL on bsnl.co.in.

BSNL to recruit 100 Apprentices for Karnataka circle, apply on bsnl.co.in
BSNL to recruit 100 Apprentices for Karnataka circle, apply on bsnl.co.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, Karnataka circle has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BSNL on bsnl.co.in. The registration process was started on August 22 and will end on August 30, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 100 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

  • Opening date of application: August 22, 2022
  • Closing date for enrolling in NATS portal BSNL: August 29, 2022
  • Last date for applying BSNL Karnataka circle: August 30, 2022
  • Handling over of database to BSNL Karnataka circle for conducting certificate verification: September 5, 2022

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have degree/ graduate and a diploma in engineering or technology granted by a state council or board of technical education established by a state government in relevant discipline. The candidates should have passed Engineering in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Detailed Notification Here

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of shortlisting of candidates on the percentage of marks obtained in the basic prescribed qualification as applicable to the respective disciplines. Shortlisted candidates have to appear for certificate verification. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSNL.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bsnl sarkari naukri
bsnl sarkari naukri
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out