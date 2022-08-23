BSNL to recruit 100 Apprentices for Karnataka circle, apply on bsnl.co.in

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, Karnataka circle has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BSNL on bsnl.co.in. The registration process was started on August 22 and will end on August 30, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 100 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: August 22, 2022

Closing date for enrolling in NATS portal BSNL: August 29, 2022

Last date for applying BSNL Karnataka circle: August 30, 2022

Handling over of database to BSNL Karnataka circle for conducting certificate verification: September 5, 2022

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have degree/ graduate and a diploma in engineering or technology granted by a state council or board of technical education established by a state government in relevant discipline. The candidates should have passed Engineering in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Detailed Notification Here

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of shortlisting of candidates on the percentage of marks obtained in the basic prescribed qualification as applicable to the respective disciplines. Shortlisted candidates have to appear for certificate verification. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSNL.