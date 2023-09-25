CPCB recruitment 2023: Apply for 74 Consultant posts at cpcb.nic.in
CPCB invites applications for 74 Consultant posts. Apply online by October 10 at cpcb.nic.in. No application fee.
Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has invited applications for 74 Consultant posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is October 10. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at cpcb.nic.in.
CPCB recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 74 vacancies of Consultants.
CPCB recruitment 2023 age limit: The upper age of the candidates should be 65 years for the post of consultant.
CPCB recruitment 2023 application fee: There is no application fee.
Direct link to apply
CPCB recruitment 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at cpcb.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the Jobs
Next, click on the “CPCB invites online Applications on Contract Basis under National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) (Advt. No .03/NCAP/2023-Admin.(R)”
A pdf will be displayed on the screen
Click on the apply link given in the pdf
Fill out the application form
Upload all the required documents
Submit the form and take print for future reference.'
-
Top Engineering Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Top Medical Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Popular BBA colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Explore ScholarshipsClick here
-
Top LLB Colleges in IndiaClick here