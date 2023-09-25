CPCB recruitment 2023: Apply for 74 Consultant posts at cpcb.nic.in

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has invited applications for 74 Consultant posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is October 10. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at cpcb.nic.in. CPCB Invites Applications for 74 Consultant Posts, Apply by October 10 at cpcb.nic.in(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

CPCB recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 74 vacancies of Consultants.

CPCB recruitment 2023 age limit: The upper age of the candidates should be 65 years for the post of consultant.

CPCB recruitment 2023 application fee: There is no application fee.

CPCB recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at cpcb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Jobs

Next, click on the “CPCB invites online Applications on Contract Basis under National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) (Advt. No .03/NCAP/2023-Admin.(R)”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Click on the apply link given in the pdf

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take print for future reference.'

