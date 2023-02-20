CRPF Admit Card 2023 for HC posts out at crpf.gov.in, download link here

Central Reserve Police Force has released CRPF Admit Card 2023 for HC posts. Candidates who will appear for computer based test for the post of Head Constable (Ministerial) can download the admit card through the official site of CRPF at crpf.gov.in. CRPF admit card 2023 live updates.

Admit cards for Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) posts will be issued on February 22.

The written test will be conducted by the organisation from February 22 to February 28, 2023 at various exam centres across the country. The exam will comprise of one paper with 100 objective type questions to be attempted in 1 ½ hours. Candidates can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download CRPF Admit Card 2023

CRPF Admit Card 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of CRPF at crpf.gov.in.

Click on recruitment link available on the home page.

Press CRPF ASI & HC Admit Card 2022 link and a new page will open.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of CRPF.