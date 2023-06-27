Home / Education / Employment News / CRPF Constable Technical & Tradesmen Admit Card 2023 for July 4-5 exams today

CRPF Constable Technical & Tradesmen Admit Card 2023 for July 4-5 exams today

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 27, 2023 10:16 AM IST

As per the notice, those who will take the exam on July 4 and 5 can download their hall tickets from 10 am today on rect.crpf.gov.in.

CRPF Constable Admit Card 2023: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will issue today (June 27) admit cards of Constable (Technical and Tradesmen) for the written exam scheduled for July 4 and 5.

CRPF Constable Technical & Tradesmen Admit Card 2023 for July 4-5 exams today on rect.crpf.gov.in, direct link
CRPF Constable Technical & Tradesmen Admit Card 2023 for July 4-5 exams today on rect.crpf.gov.in, direct link

As per a recent notification of CRPF, these admit cards are being released in a phased manner. For candidates whose exams are from July 1 to 3, 2023, admit cards were released on June 25.

As per the notice, those who will take the computer based test on July 4 and 5 can download their hall tickets from 10 am today. Candidates are advised to go to rect.crpf.gov.in or use the link given below to download it.

CRPF Constable admit card download link.

For aspirants whose exams are between July 6 and 12, admit cards will be out on June 29.

The ongoing recruitment drive is to fill 9,212 vacancies in the organisation. The number of male vacancies is 9,105 and 107 vacancies are for female candidates.

Candidates who qualify in the computer based test will have to appear for Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Trade Test, Document Verification and Medical Examination.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
crpf constable recruitment admit card. + 1 more
crpf constable recruitment admit card.
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out