CRPF Recruitment 2021: Apply for Commandant & Dy. Commandant posts

CRPF to recruit candidates for Commandant and Deputy Commandant posts. Eligible candidates can apply on or before September 23, 2021. Check detailed notification below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 12:42 PM IST

Central Reserve Police Force, CRPF has invited applications from candidates working in Officers of Central or the State government for filling up Engineering Cadre posts in the organization. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on or before September 23, 2021. The official notification is available on the official site of CRPF on crpf.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 13 posts of Commandant and Deputy Commandant in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

• Commandant 2 Posts

• Deputy Commandant 11 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the positions mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria in the Detailed Notification given here.

Other Details

Candidates will have to send the filled up application form along with requisite certificates to the Deputy Inspector General (Pers), Directorate General, CRPF, CGO Complex, Block no 1, Lodhi Road, New Delhi- 110003.

The deputation will initially be for a period of three years, which may be extended as per rules. The period of deputation including period of deputation in another ex-cadre post held immediately preceding this appointment on deputation in the same organization/ department shall not exceed 4 years.

Detailed Notification Here

