CSIR CSIR-Fourth Paradigm Institute recruitment 2023: Apply for 20 Scientist posts at csir4pi.res.in

CSIR-Fourth Paradigm Institute (CSIR-4PI), Bengaluru has invited applications for 20 posts of Scientist posts. The application process commenced on December 23 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is January 25. The deadline for the submission of the application form is February 9, 2024. CSIR-4PI Bengaluru Invites Applications for 20 Scientist Posts

CSIR CSIR-Fourth Paradigm Institute recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 20 Scientist vacancies.

CSIR CSIR-Fourth Paradigm Institute recruitment 2023 age limit: The upper age of the candidates should be 32 years.

CSIR CSIR-Fourth Paradigm Institute recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates are required to pay the non-refundable application fee of ₹500 for each application payable separately for each post. The candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PwBD category are exempted from submission of the application fee. Women applicants, CSIR Employees and Abroad Candidates are also exempted from submission of the application fee.

CSIR CSIR-Fourth Paradigm Institute recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at csir4pi.res.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, Register and proceed with the applictaion

Submit the applictaion form

Pay the applictaion form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notice below: