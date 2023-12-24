close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / CSIR CSIR-Fourth Paradigm Institute recruitment 2023: Apply for 20 Scientist posts at csir4pi.res.in

CSIR CSIR-Fourth Paradigm Institute recruitment 2023: Apply for 20 Scientist posts at csir4pi.res.in

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 24, 2023 02:20 PM IST

CSIR-4PI Bengaluru's invites applications for 20 Scientist posts.

CSIR-Fourth Paradigm Institute (CSIR-4PI), Bengaluru has invited applications for 20 posts of Scientist posts. The application process commenced on December 23 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is January 25. The deadline for the submission of the application form is February 9, 2024.

CSIR-4PI Bengaluru Invites Applications for 20 Scientist Posts
CSIR-4PI Bengaluru Invites Applications for 20 Scientist Posts

CSIR CSIR-Fourth Paradigm Institute recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 20 Scientist vacancies.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

CSIR CSIR-Fourth Paradigm Institute recruitment 2023 age limit: The upper age of the candidates should be 32 years.

CSIR CSIR-Fourth Paradigm Institute recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates are required to pay the non-refundable application fee of 500 for each application payable separately for each post. The candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PwBD category are exempted from submission of the application fee. Women applicants, CSIR Employees and Abroad Candidates are also exempted from submission of the application fee.

Direct link to apply

CSIR CSIR-Fourth Paradigm Institute recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at csir4pi.res.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, Register and proceed with the applictaion

Submit the applictaion form

Pay the applictaion form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notice below:

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out