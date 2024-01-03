DEE Assam begins registration for 5,550 teacher vacancies; link to apply

The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) Assam has started the online application process for 5,500 Lower Primary (LP) and Upper Primary (UP) school teacher vacancies. Eligible and interested candidates can now visit the official website, dee.assam.gov.in, and submit their application forms. The deadline is February 2. DEE Assam begins registration for teacher vacancies; link to apply (rectteduassam.in)

Of the total vacancies, 1,750 are for Assistant Teacher, Science Teacher and Hindi Teacher posts in Upper Primary schools, and 3,800 vacancies are for the Assistant Teacher post in Lower Primary schools.

Assam teacher recruitment 2024: Direct link to apply

How to apply for DEE Assam LP, UP Teacher recruitment 2024

Go to the official website mentioned above. Open the recruitment tab. Open the link that reads ‘Apply for the post of Regular Teachers of LP and UP Schools (Advertisements dated 26/12/2023)’. Register and proceed to fill out the application form. Enter the requested information and upload the required documents. Submit your form and take a printout of the confirmation page.

Candidates have to submit the following documents along with their applications:

Passport size photo.

HSLC admit card.

HSSLC mark sheet and certificate.

Graduation mark sheet and certificate.

Any other mark sheet and certificate of higher education.

DElEd/ BEd mark sheet (1st year & 2nd year) and certificate.

Caste Certificate (in case of SC/ ST(P)/ST(H)/OBC/MOBC).

Document in support of Permanent Resident of Assam.

Certificate and mark sheet of ATET/CTET for UPS.

Certificates of disability issued by government authorities, if applicable.

Ex-servicemen certificate issued by the Director, Sainik Welfare Board.

Scanned Signature.

For further details such as eligibility criteria, age limit, check the notifications here.