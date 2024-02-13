Director of Elementary Education, Assam will close the registration process for Teacher posts on February 13, 2024. Candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of DEE, Assam at dee.assam.gov.in. The link to apply will close at 10 pm today. DEE Assam Teacher Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 5500 posts, link here

This recruitment drive will fill up 5500 posts in the organisation. Candidates who want to apply for the posts should be permanent residents of Assam who are qualified for the Assam Teacher Eligibility Test (ATET)/ Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). Either the Language-I or the Language-II of both ATET and CTET candidates shall match the medium of instruction of the school wherein the candidate wishes to apply.

Direct link to apply for DEE Assam Teacher Recruitment 2024

DEE Assam Teacher Recruitment 2024: How to apply

All interested candidates can apply online through the official website by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of DEE, Assam at dee.assam.gov.in.

Click on Recruitment link available on the home page.

A new page will open where Assam Teacher Recruitment 2023 link will be available.

Click on the link and a new page will open.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Selection Process

The Selection of the candidates shall be strictly in order of merit considering the reservation for OBC/MOBC/SC/ST(P)/ST(H)/PWD etc. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DEE Assam.