DEE Assam Teacher Recruitment: Registration for LP, UP schools from today

The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) Assam is going to start the application process for Assistant Teacher vacancies at Lower Primary (LP) and Upper Primary (UP) schools today, January 2. Candidates can apply for these vacancies on the official website, dee.assam.gov.in. DEE Assam Teacher Recruitment: Apply for LP, UP school posts from today(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The application deadline is February 2, 2024.

Vacancy details:

Assistant Teacher, Science Teacher and Hindi Teacher of UP schools: 1750 vacancies.

Assistant Teacher of LP schools: 3800 vacancies

Pay band:

Pay Band 2 @ ₹14,000 to ₹70,000 plus grade pay and other allowances

Documents required:

Passport size photograph. HSLC admit card. HSSLC mark-sheet and certificate. Graduation mark-sheet and certificate. Any other mark-sheet and certificate of higher education. DElEd/ BEd mark sheet (1st year & 2nd year) and certificate. Caste Certificate (in case of SC/ ST(P)/ST(H)/OBC/MOBC). Document in support of Permanent Resident of Assam. Certificate and mark sheet of ATET/CTET for UPS. Certificates of disability issued by government authorities, if applicable. Ex-servicemen certificate issued by the Director, Sainik Welfare Board. Scanned Signature.

For further details such as eligibility criteria, age limit, check the notifications here.