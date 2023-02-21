Home / Education / Employment News / Delhi Cantonment Board to recruit 40 Assistant Teacher posts, apply from tomorrow

Delhi Cantonment Board to recruit 40 Assistant Teacher posts, apply from tomorrow

employment news
Published on Feb 21, 2023 02:17 PM IST

Delhi Cantonment Board will recruit candidates for Assistant Teacher posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official site of Delhi Cantonment Board at delhi.cantt.gov.in.

Delhi Cantonment Board to recruit 40 Assistant Teacher posts, apply from tomorrow
Delhi Cantonment Board to recruit 40 Assistant Teacher posts, apply from tomorrow
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Delhi Cantonment Board has invited applications for Assistant Teacher post. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the post can apply online through the official site of Delhi Cantonment Board at delhi.cantt.gov.in. The registration process will begin on February 22 and will end on March 17, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 40 posts of Assistant Teacher in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed senior secondary with at least 50 percent marks and 2 years Diploma in Elementary education from a recognized Board. Pass in CTET conducted by CBSE. The age limit should be between 21 to 30 years. Complete educational qualifications can be checked on Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

The application fees is 500/- for general, EWS and OBC candidates.

Other Details

The admit cards for written test will be uploaded on the Board website. Candidates should not sent more than one application for the post. Applications received from any other source/ incomplete applications shall not be entertained and will be summarily rejected.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi cantonment sarkari naukri
delhi cantonment sarkari naukri
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out