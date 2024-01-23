close_game
News / Education / Employment News / Delhi Home Guard Recruitment 2024: Apply for 10285 posts from Jan 24

Delhi Home Guard Recruitment 2024: Apply for 10285 posts from Jan 24

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 23, 2024 04:57 PM IST

Delhi Home Guards recruitment: Apply for 10285 posts, check eligibility criteria and how to apply.

The Directorate General of Home Guards (DGHG) Delhi has invited applications for 10285 Home Guards posts. The application process will commence from January 24 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is February 13. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at dghgenrollment.in.

Delhi Home Guards recruitment: Apply for 10285 posts from Jan 24 to Feb 13
Delhi Home Guards recruitment: Apply for 10285 posts from Jan 24 to Feb 13

Delhi Home Guard Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 10285 vacancies.

Delhi Home Guard Recruitment 2024 Age Limit: The candidates age should be between the age of 20 to 45 Years.

Delhi Home Guard Recruitment 2024 educational qualification: Candidates should have passed class 12th. The Ex-Servicemen/Ex-CAPF Personnel should have passed class 10th.

Delhi Home Guard Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at dghgenrollment.in

On the homepage, click on the apply link

Fill the personal details, qualification and upload documents

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit the applictaion form and take print for future reference.

For more details candidates can visit the official website at dghgenrollment.in.

Exam and College Guide
