Department of Atomic Energy to recruit Group A posts, details here

Published on Jan 28, 2023 02:01 PM IST

Department of Atomic Energy will recruit candidates for Group A posts. Candidates can apply online through the official site of BARC at barc.gov.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Department of Atomic Energy has invited applications from candidates to apply for Group A posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Department of Atomic Energy at barc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up Scientific Officer posts through its academic programs OCES 2023 and DGFS 2023. These exams are conducted by BARC.

Selection Process

The selection to OCES/DGFS 2023 is a two step process- Screening to shortlist candidates followed by Selection Interview of the short listed candidates.

OCES 2023: One year Orientation Course for Engineering Graduates and Science Postgraduates starting in August 2023.

DGFS 2023: Two year DAE Graduate Fellowship Scheme for Engineering Graduates for joining M.Tech, starting in July 2023.

Application Fees

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should be 500/-, which is non refundable. The male candidate belonging to general and OBC categories will have to pay 500/-. Women candidates, candidates belonging to SC/ST, Dependents and Defense Personnel Killed in Action and Physically Challenged candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

Information Brochure Here 

