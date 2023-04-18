Home / Education / Employment News / DHS Assam grade 3 result 2023, technical posts today, know where to check

DHS Assam grade 3 result 2023, technical posts today, know where to check

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 18, 2023 02:48 PM IST

DHS Assam grade 3 results will be announced on dhs.assam.gov.in, dhsfw.assam.gov.in, dme.assam.gov.in, and ayush.assam.gov.in

DHS Assam Grade 3 Technical Result 2023: Result of grade 3 technical posts under Directorate of Health Services (DHS), Directorate of Health Services (FW), Directorate of Medical Education, (DME) and Directorate of AYUSH, Assam, will be announced today, April 18.

The written exam for these posts was held on May 29, 2022.

Candidates can check their results on the following websites:

  1. dhs.assam.gov.in
  2. dhsfw.assam.gov.in
  3. dme.assam.gov.in
  4. ayush.assam.gov.in

Candidates who qualify in the written exam will have to appear for skill test and document verification in the next stages of the recruitment drive. These activities will take place on April 24, April 25 and April 26.

For the Technical Attendant grade 3 post, results will be announced later, as per the official notification.

The time and venue for appearing in the skill test and document verification along with other instructions, including the list of documents to be submitted for verification will be notified later.

For verification, candidates must bring all relevant documents in original and a set of photographs to be submitted at the time of appearing in the skill test and DV process.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Sign out