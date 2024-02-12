 DSSSB Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1896 Pharmacist and other posts from tomorrow - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / DSSSB Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1896 Pharmacist, Nursing Officer and other posts from Feb 13

DSSSB Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1896 Pharmacist, Nursing Officer and other posts from Feb 13

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 12, 2024 01:10 PM IST

DSSSB invites applications for Pharmacist, Nursing Officer, and other posts.

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited applications for Pharmacist, Nursing Officer, and other posts. The applictaion process will commence on February 13, and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is March 13. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB recruitment 2024: Application process and fee details(HT file)
DSSSB recruitment 2024: Application process and fee details(HT file)

DSSSB Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1896 posts.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Vacancy details:

Pharmacist: 318

Nursing Officer: 1507

Resource Center Coordinator: 12

AYA: 21

Cook ( Male ): 18

Cook (Female): 14

Translator (Hindi): 2

Section Officer (HR): 4

DSSSB Recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: Candidates must pay 100 as an applictaion fee. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD (Person with Benchmark Disability) & Ex-Serviceman category are exempted from paying Application fees.

DSSSB recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Apply online

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required details

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit the applictaion and take the print for future reference.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details on the notification here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On