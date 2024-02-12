DSSSB Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1896 Pharmacist, Nursing Officer and other posts from Feb 13

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited applications for Pharmacist, Nursing Officer, and other posts. The applictaion process will commence on February 13, and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is March 13. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. DSSSB recruitment 2024: Application process and fee details(HT file)

DSSSB Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1896 posts.

Vacancy details:

Pharmacist: 318

Nursing Officer: 1507

Resource Center Coordinator: 12

AYA: 21

Cook ( Male ): 18

Cook (Female): 14

Translator (Hindi): 2

Section Officer (HR): 4

DSSSB Recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: Candidates must pay ₹100 as an applictaion fee. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD (Person with Benchmark Disability) & Ex-Serviceman category are exempted from paying Application fees.

DSSSB recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Apply online

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required details

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit the applictaion and take the print for future reference.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details on the notification here.