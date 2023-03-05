EIL recruitment 2023: Apply for 42 Management Trainee posts

Engineers India Limited has invited applications for 42 Management Trainee (MTConstruction/ MT-Others) posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is March 14. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at engineersindia.com.

EIL recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 42 vacancies of Management Trainee posts.

EIL recruitment 2023 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 25 years for the general category. For OBC candidates age should be 28 years. The maximum age limit for SC/ ST candidates is 30 years.

EIL recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates should be Graduate Engineers or final year students of Engineering from relevant disciplines as mentioned in the advertisement, who has appeared in the GATE-2023 examination.

EIL recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at engineersindia.com

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Fill out the applictaion form

upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.