HSSC Constable Recruitment 2021: Registration to fill 7298 vacancies to begin today
- Once the registration process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the recruitment examination online at hssc.gov.in on or before March 13, 2021.
The online application process for the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) recruitment of constables will begin on Monday, January 11, 2021.
Once the registration process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the recruitment examination online at hssc.gov.in on or before March 13, 2021.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 7298 vacancies, out of which, 5500 vacancies are for male constable (General Duty), 1100 for female constable (General Duty), and 698 for female constable for HAP-DURGA-1.
Educational Qualification:
Candidates who have passed class 12th exam or equivalent from a recognized board can apply for the post. Applicants must have passed class 10th with Hindi or Sanskrit as a subject.
Age Limit:
18-25 years (On the first day of the month in which the applications are invited for recruitment of Constable i.e on 01-12-2020).
For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:
