IB ACIO Grade 2/ Executive Exam 2023: Registration for 995 posts begins at mha.gov.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 26, 2023 12:23 PM IST

IB ACIO Grade 2/ Executive Exam 2023 registration have started for 995 posts. The direct link to apply is given here.

Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs has started the IB ACIO Grade 2/ Executive Exam 2023 registration process. The registration process for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade–II/Executive posts have started on November 25 and will end on December 15, 2023. Candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of MHA at mha.gov.in.

IB ACIO Grade 2/ Executive Exam 2023: Registration for 995 posts begins(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
This recruitment drive will fill up 995 posts in the organisation. Candidates who want to apply should have a graduation or equivalent degree from a recognized university. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 27 years of age.

Direct link to apply for IB ACIO Grade 2/ Executive Exam 2023

IB ACIO Grade 2/ Executive Exam 2023: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of MHA at mha.gov.in.
  • Click on Whats New section and a new page will open.
  • Click on IB ACIO Grade 2/ Executive Exam 2023 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can register themselves.
  • Once registration is done, login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fee is 100 and the recruitment processing charges is 450/-. Male candidates of UR, EWS and OBC categories will have to pay the examination fees and processing charges will be paid by all candidates. The payment can be made online via SBI EPAY LITE through Debit cards, Credit cards, Internet Banking, UPI, SBI challan etc. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MHA.

Exam and College Guide
