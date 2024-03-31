IB Group B, C Recruitment 2024: Apply for 660 ACIO, JIO, SA & other posts, details here
IB will recruit candidates for Group B and C posts. Check details here.
Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs has invited applications for ACIO, JIO, SA and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply by sending their application to the address mentioned below. The last date to apply is 60 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment news.
This recruitment drive will fill up 660 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- ACIO-I/Exe: 80 posts
- ACIO-II/Exe: 136 posts
- JIO-I/Exe: 120 posts
- JIO-II/Exe: 170 posts
- SA/Exe: 100 posts
- JIO-II/Tech: 8 posts
- ACIO-II/Civil works: 3 posts
- JIO-I/MT: 22 posts
- Halwai-cum-Cook: 10 posts
- Caretaker: 5 posts
- PA: 5 posts
- Printing Press Operator: 1 post
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Where to send applications
The application of willing and eligible officers, who have completed cooling off period 3 years since last deputation (if applicable), and have not undergone more than 1 deputation prior to this, may be forwarded with the following documents so as to reach the Joint Deputy Director/G-3, Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, 35 S P Marg, Bapu Dham, New Delhi-110021 within 60 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment news.