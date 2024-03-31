IB Group B, C Recruitment 2024: Apply for 660 ACIO, JIO, SA & other posts, details here

Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs has invited applications for ACIO, JIO, SA and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply by sending their application to the address mentioned below. The last date to apply is 60 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment news. IB Group B, C Recruitment 2024: Apply for 660 ACIO, JIO, SA & other posts

This recruitment drive will fill up 660 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

ACIO-I/Exe: 80 posts

ACIO-II/Exe: 136 posts

JIO-I/Exe: 120 posts

JIO-II/Exe: 170 posts

SA/Exe: 100 posts

JIO-II/Tech: 8 posts

ACIO-II/Civil works: 3 posts

JIO-I/MT: 22 posts

Halwai-cum-Cook: 10 posts

Caretaker: 5 posts

PA: 5 posts

Printing Press Operator: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Where to send applications

The application of willing and eligible officers, who have completed cooling off period 3 years since last deputation (if applicable), and have not undergone more than 1 deputation prior to this, may be forwarded with the following documents so as to reach the Joint Deputy Director/G-3, Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, 35 S P Marg, Bapu Dham, New Delhi-110021 within 60 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment news.