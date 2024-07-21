IBPS Clerk 2024: Last date to apply for 6,148 vacancies at 11 banks, submit forms on ibps.in

IBPS Clerk 2024: The online application process for the Common Recruitment Process for Clerical cadre (CRP Clerk XIV) conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close today, July 21. Interested and eligible candidates can submit forms for IBPS Clerk 2024 on the institute's website, ibps.in. IBPS Clerk 2024: Last date to apply on ibps.in (screenshot of the official website)

Eleven banks have notified 6,148 vacancies which will be filled through IBPS Clerk 2024. The participating banks are: Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank.

The payment window for IBPS Clerk 2024 will also close today.

As per the schedule for exam-related activities, pre-examination training for IBPS Clerk 2024 will take place between July 12 and 18. Call letters for the Prelims round will be issued in August 2024, and the online prelims exam is tentatively scheduled for the same month. The result of the Prelims test is expected in September, and the Mains exam is expected to take place in October. The provisional allotment has been tentatively scheduled for April, 2025.

The exact date and time for the Prelims and Mains exams will be shared later.

IBPS Clerk 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit

On July 1, 2024, the applicant must be at least 20 years old and not more than 28 years old. In other words, the applicant should be born between July 2, 1996 and July 1, 2004 (both days inclusive). Relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable to candidates belonging to reserved categories.

Educational qualification

A graduation degree in any discipline is required to apply for the Clerk vacancies at these banks. Additionally, operating and working knowledge of computer systems is mandatory. To prove this, the candidates must have a certificate or diploma or degree in computer operations/language or should have studied Computer or Information Technology as one of the subjects in high school or college.

Further, the candidates must have proficiency in the official language of the state/UT in which they want to apply.

Apart from having the qualifications, the candidates must also maintain a healthy credit history at the time of joining.

The minimum credit score will be as per the policy of the participating banks and those without an updated CIBIL status at the time of joining have to either get it updated or produce NOCs from lenders proving that there is no outstanding with respect to the accounts adversely reflected in the CIBIL. The letter of offer may be withdrawn/cancelled if a candidate fails to do this, the IBPS said.

IBPS Clerk 2024: About prelims exam

The IBPS Clerk Prelims exam will consist of 100 questions for 100 marks. Candidates will have 60 minutes to attempt the paper.

The question paper will be divided into three sections – English Language (30 questions for 30 marks), Numerical Ability (35 questions for 35 marks) and Reasoning Ability (35 questions, 30 marks).

Candidates must qualify in each of the three sections of the Prelims examination by securing the cut-off marks, which will be decided by the institute.