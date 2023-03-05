IIT Delhi Recruitment: Apply for 18 Non-academic posts at home.iitd.ac.in

Indian Institute Technology Delhi has invited applications for 18 Non-academic posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is March 16. Interested candidates will be able to apply online at home.iitd.ac.in.

IIT Delhi Recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 18 vacancies of which 1 vacancy is each for the post of Assistant Teacher (Nursery), Assistant Sports Officer, Joint Sports Officer, Security Inspector, Security Officer, Chief Security Officer, Assistant (Caretaking), Junior Superintendent (Caretaking), and 2 vacancy is each for the post of Assistant Security Officer, Senior Library Information Assistant, and Hospitality Assistant. Three vacancies is for the post of Junior Counsellor.

IIT Delhi Recruitment applictaion fee: For Group - ‘A’ posts, the applictaion fee is ₹500 and for Group – ‘B’ and ‘C’ the applictaion fee is ₹200.

IIT Delhi recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Candidates will be able to apply online at home.iitd.ac.in. Candidates have to submit the printout of the applictaion form within 10 days of the last date of submission of the Application Form, failing which such persons shall be required to produce NOC at the time of the selection process, provided they must have sent an Advance Copy to theRecruitment Cell, Room No. 207/C-7, Adjoining to Dy. Director (Ops)’s Office, IIT Delhi, Hauz-Khas, New Delhi – 110016. The candidate will have to clearly superscribe “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ______________ AGAINST ADVT. NO.MISSION MODE (DR) (2) / 2023 DATED FEBRUARY 14, 2023” on the top of the envelope in capital letters.