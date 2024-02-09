 IIT Madras Recruitment 2024: Non-Teaching posts notified, apply from Feb 12 - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Employment News / IIT Madras Recruitment 2024: Non-Teaching posts notified, apply from Feb 12

IIT Madras Recruitment 2024: Non-Teaching posts notified, apply from Feb 12

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 09, 2024 07:58 PM IST

IIT Madras invites applications for Non-Teaching positions, starting from Feb 12 to March 12. Apply online at www.iitm.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has invited applications for NonTeaching positions. The applictaion process will commence on February 12, and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is March 12. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at www.iitm.ac.in.

Interested candidates can apply online for Non-Teaching positions at IIT Madras. Visit www.iitm.ac.in for more information(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
Interested candidates can apply online for Non-Teaching positions at IIT Madras. Visit www.iitm.ac.in for more information(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

IIT Madras Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 64 vacancies.

Vacancy details:

Group A: 4 vacancies

Group B: 16 vacancies

Group C: 44 vacancies.

IIT Madras Recruitment 2024 application fee: The applictaion fee is 500. The application fee is exempted for SC/ST/PwD/Women candidates.

IIT Madras Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.iitm.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the apply link

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required details

Pay the applictaion fee

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit the applictaion and ake print for the future reference.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details on the notification here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Exam and College Guide
© 2024 HindustanTimes
