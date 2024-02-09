IIT Madras Recruitment 2024: Non-Teaching posts notified, apply from Feb 12
IIT Madras invites applications for Non-Teaching positions, starting from Feb 12 to March 12. Apply online at www.iitm.ac.in.
The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has invited applications for NonTeaching positions. The applictaion process will commence on February 12, and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is March 12. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at www.iitm.ac.in.
IIT Madras Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 64 vacancies.
Vacancy details:
Group A: 4 vacancies
Group B: 16 vacancies
Group C: 44 vacancies.
IIT Madras Recruitment 2024 application fee: The applictaion fee is ₹500. The application fee is exempted for SC/ST/PwD/Women candidates.
IIT Madras Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at www.iitm.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the career tab
Next, click on the apply link
Fill out the application form
Upload all the required details
Pay the applictaion fee
Submit the applictaion and ake print for the future reference.
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details on the notification here