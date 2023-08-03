India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply for 30041 GDS posts at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

India Post has invited applications from candidates for Gramin Dak Sevak posts. The application process commenced today, August 3 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is August 23. Candidates can submit their online applications at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The edit or correction window will be activated from August 24 to August 26. India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply for 30041 GDS posts

India Post GDS recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive will fill up 30041 vacancies.

Vacancy details Unreserved category 13628 OBC 6051 SC 4138 ST 2669 EWS 2847 PWD-A 195 PWD-B 220 PWB-C 233 PWD-DE 70 Total 30041

India Post GDS recruitment 2023 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years and the maximum age of the candidates should be 40 years.

India Post GDS recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates must submit an application fee of 100. However, all female and transgender candidates as well as all SC/ST candidates are exempted from paying the application fees.

India Post GDS recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates should have passed the certificate of class 10th. Candidates should have studied Mathematics and English as compulsory or elective subjects. The applicant should have studied the local language at least up to a Secondary standard.

Other qualifications: Candidates must possess knowledge of computers , knowledge of cycling, and adequate means of livelihood.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 selection process: The selection process comprises of shortlisting of candidates on the basis of marks obtained/ conversion of Grades/Points to marks in the Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of approved Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals.

For more details, candidates can check the detailed India Post GDS notification here.