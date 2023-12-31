close_game
News / Education / Employment News / Indian Navy CET 2023: Last date to register for INCET today, apply at indiannavy.nic.in

Indian Navy CET 2023: Last date to register for INCET today, apply at indiannavy.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 31, 2023 11:27 AM IST

Last day to apply for Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test 2023.

The registration process for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test 2023 will end today December 31. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of Join Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy CET 2023 recruitment news: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 910 vacancies of which 42 vacancies are for Chargeman, 258 vacancies are for Senior Draughtsman and 610 vacancies are for Tradesman Mate post.

Indian Navy CET 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 27 years for the Chargeman posts, and for the post of Senior Draughtsman candidate's age should be between 18 to 27 years.

The candidate's age should be between 18 to 27 years for the post of Tradesman mate.

Indian Navy CET 2023 application fee: Candidates must pay a fee of 295 online by net banking, Visa, Master, RuPay Credit, Debit Card, or UPI. Women and candidates who belong to SC, ST, PwBDs, or e-servicemen are not required to pay the fee.

For more details visit the official website of the Indian Navy at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

