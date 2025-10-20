IOCL Engineers/ Officers Admit Card 2025: Download hall tickets for October 31 exam via direct link here

Indian Oil Corporation Limited has released the admit cards for Engineers/Officers posts recruitment exam. Candidates appearing for the recruitment examination can download the hall tickets from the official website of IOCL at iocl.com. IOCL Engineers/ Officers Admit Card 2025: Candidates can download their hall tickets for October 31 exam through the direct link given here.

Candidates can download the hall tickets by entering their Registration Number or Roll Number followed by Password and Date of Birth.

DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD IOCL ENGINEERS/OFFICERS ADMIT CARD 2025 The admit cards can be download until October 31, 2025, that is till the day of the of exam.

The examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, and candidates have to attempt 100 objective Multiple-Choice type questions.

For each correct response, candidates will be awarded one mark, while incorrect answers will lead to a deduction of 0.25 marks for each question.

Further, the total duration of exam will be 150 minutes.

Also read: Boost your AI Skills: 5 free AI courses by Google for businesses, educators, students

Candidates who qualify in the CBT round will be eligible for the next phase of selection process which includes Group Discussion (GD) and Group Task (GT), followed by Personal Interview (PI).

The registration process commenced on September 5, 2025, and concluded on September 28, 2025.

Also read: SSC CGL Tier I Answer Key 2025: Objection window closes tomorrow at ssc.gov.in, steps to challenge provisional key here

IOCL Engineers/ Officers Admit Card 2025: How to download Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the admit card: