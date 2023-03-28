Home / Education / Employment News / ISRO IPRC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 63 Technician & other posts at iprc.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 28, 2023 05:39 PM IST

ISRO IPRC will recruit candidates for Technician and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of ISRO IPRC at iprc.gov.in.

Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO Propulsion Complex has invited applications from candidates for Technician and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of ISRO IPRC at iprc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 63 posts in the organisation.

ISRO IPRC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 63 Technician & other posts at iprc.gov.in(File Photo)
The registration process was started on March 27 and will end on April 24, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Technical Assistant: 24 posts
  • Technician ‘B’: 30 posts
  • Draughtsman ‘B’: 1 post
  • Heavy Vehicle Driver ‘A’: 5 posts
  • Light Vehicle Driver ‘A’: 2 posts
  • Fireman ‘A’: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written test + skill test. Skill test is different for different posts. For Technical Assistant, Technician and Draughtsman, skill test is curriculum based. For Vehicle Driver, skill test is driving test and for Fireman, skill test is physical efficiency test + medical exam.

Application Fees

The application fees is 750/- for Technical Assistant post and 500/- for Technician ‘B’/Draughtsman ‘B’/Fireman ‘A’/ Light Vehicle Driver ‘A’/Heavy Vehicle Driver ‘A’. The application fees should be paid through online mode only.

