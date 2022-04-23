Home / Education / Employment News / ISRO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 55 JRF, RA and Research Scientist posts
ISRO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 55 JRF, RA and Research Scientist posts

NRSC, ISRO will recruit candidates for JRF, RA and Research Scientist posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NRSC on nrsc.gov.in.
Published on Apr 23, 2022 01:48 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Remote Sensing Centre, Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO has invited applications from candidates to apply for JRF, RA and Research Scientist posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NRSC on nrsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 55 posts in the organisation. 

The last date to apply for the posts is till May 8, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Junior Research Fellow: 12 Posts
  • Research Scientist: 41 Posts
  • Research Associate: 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Educational Qualification 

  • JRF: ME / M.Tech in Remote Sensing / GIS / Remote Sensing & GIS / Geoinformatics / Geomatics / Geospatial Technology / Spatial Information Technology With B.E / B.Tech in Civil Engineering (or) MSc in Agriculture.
  • Research Scientist: ME / M.Tech in Remote Sensing / GIS / Remote Sensing & GIS / Geoinformatics / Geomatics / Geospatial Technology / Spatial Information Technology.
  • Research Associate: PhD in Botany/ Ecology/Forestry/ Environmental Sciences / Wild life biology With MSc & BSc in related subjects.

Selection Process

NRSC may conduct Computer Based Test (CBT) for shortlisting the candidates. This is only for the purpose of screening/shortlisting the candidates. The marks obtained in the CBT will not be taken into account for final selection process. Final selection will be done only based on the marks obtained in the Interview.

