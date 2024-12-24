ITBP Recruitment 2024: Apply for Head Constable and Constable posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force, ITBP has invited applications for Head Constable and Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. ITBP Recruitment 2024: Apply for Head Constable and Constable posts, details her

The registration process started on December 24 and will end on January 22, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 51 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Head Constable: 7 posts

Constable: 44 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Head Constable: Candidates should have passed 10+2 from a recognized Board or Institution. The age limit to apply should be between 18 to 25 years.

Constable: Candidates who want to apply should have passed Matriculation or 10th class from a recognized Board of Institution. The age limit to apply should be between 18 to 25 years.

Crucial date for determining the age limit will be the closing date i.e. 22nd January, 2025. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 23rd January, 2000 and later than 22nd January 2007. The date of birth as recorded in the matriculation certificate available on the date of submission of application shall be accepted as proof for determining the age and no subsequent request for its change will be considered or granted.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of Physical Efficiency Test, Physical Standard Test, Verification of Original documents, written examination, practical test, detailed medical examination and review medical examination.

Application Fee

The application fee for Male candidates belonging to the UR, OBC, and EWS categories is ₹100/-. Candidates belonging to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and ex-servicemen are exempt from paying the fee. The payment should be made through the website's online payment gateway system. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of ITBP.