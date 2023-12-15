JKSSB Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 201 supervisor, apply at jkssb.nic.in

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has commenced the application process for 201 vacancies in the social welfare department. The application process will end on January 14. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at jkssb.nic.in. JKSSB starts application process for 201 vacancies in social welfare department

This recruitment drive aims to fill 201 supervisor vacancies in the social welfare department.

Application fee: The application fee is ₹500 for OM, RBA, OSC, ALC/IB, PSP, and ESM candidates. For ST, ST, EWS and PwD candidates the application fee is ₹400.

JKSSB Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Apply for Advertisement Notification No. 02 of 2023 Dated: 08.12.2023 for District Cadre posts, belonging to Social Welfare Department”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Register and create your login credentials

Next, fill out the application form

Upload all the required details

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

Candidates who find difficulty in submitting of application form due to the technical and any other issues can email to ssbjkgrievance@gmail.com.