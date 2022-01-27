Join Indian Navy 2022: Apply for 50 SSC Executive posts, details here

Indian Navy has invited applications from candidates to apply for Short Service Commission Executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of the Indian Navy on joinindiannavy.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 50 posts in the organization under Special Naval Orientation Course at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala.

The last date to apply for the post is till February 10, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

A candidate must have minimum 60% marks in English in class X or XII and must have qualified one of the undermentioned educational qualification with minimum 60% overall qualifying marks, in either or a combination of the following- M.Sc / BE/ B Tech/ M Tech or MCA with BCA/BSc. Candidates should be born between July 2, 1997 to January 1, 2003.

<strong>Detailed Notification Here</strong>

Selection Process

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, an exception is being made in the public interest wherein no INET (O) entrance examination is being held for shortlisting candidate for SSB. The final merit list for induction will be prepared based only on SSB marks. Candidates declared fit in medical examination would be appointed as per availability of vacancies in the entry.