Join Indian Navy through JEE Main Score 2021: Apply for Cadet Entry Scheme

Indian Navy has invited applications from candidates to apply for 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme. Candidates who want to apply online for the scheme can apply through the official site of the Indian Navy on joinindiannavy.gov.in. The last date to apply for the scheme is till February 8, 2022.

Candidates who have appeared for JEE (Main) - 2021 (for B.E/ B. Tech) exam can apply for the scheme. This recruitment drive will fill up 35 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Education Branch: 5 Posts

Executive and Technical Branch: 30 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have passed Senior Secondary Examination (10+2 Pattern) or its equivalent examinations from any Board with at least 70% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) and at least 50% marks in English (either in Class X or Class XII) can apply for the scheme. Candidates should be born between January 2, 2003 to July 1, 2005 to apply.

Selection process

Shortlisted candidates will be informed about their selection for SSB interview on their E-mail or through SMS as provided by candidates in their application form. Candidates are advised not to change mobile number and e-mail ID till the selection process is complete. SSB interviews for shortlisted candidates will be scheduled at Bangalore/ Bhopal/ Kolkata/ Visakhapatnam from Mar – Apr 2022.