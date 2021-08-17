Kochi Metro Rail Limited Recruitment 2021: Apply for 34 Supervisor & other posts

Kochi Metro Rail Limited, KMRL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Supervisor posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official site of Kochi Metro on kochimetro.org. The last date to apply for the posts is till August 25, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 34 posts in the organization.

As per the direction of Government of Kerala, Kochi Metro Rail Limited(KMRL) has been assigned with the responsibility of setting up of the project of Kochi Water metro Limited(KWML) and oversee the initial recruitments, Policy Formulations etc. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Post Name Number of Vacancies Fleet Manager (Operations) 1 Post Fleet Manager (Maintenance) 1 Post Supervisor (Terminal) 8 Posts Boat Master 8 Posts Asst. Boat master 8 Posts Boat Operator 8 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification given here.

Selection Process

The candidates must be able to speak, read and write both English & Malayalam. Only shortlisted candidates will be notified for Written Test/Proficiency Test/Practical Test/ Interview, which will be communicated through email only. Kochi Water Metro reserves the right to shortlist the candidates. No TA/DA will be paid by Kochi Water Metro to the candidates for attending Written Test/Proficiency Test/Practical Test/ Interview.