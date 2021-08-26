Lalit Narayan Mithila University to recruit 602 guest teachers

Lalit Narayan Mithila University has invited applications from eligible candidates for engagement as guest or part-time teachers in different subjects. The recruitment will be temporary. Application forms are available on the official website of the university, lnmu.ac.in. A total of 602 positions will be filled.

“The last date for submission of the online application form is September 16 and the last date for submission of hard copy of the printed application form is September 24,” the University has informed applicants.

Apply online

“Selected candidates will be engaged only for 11 months or till the regular appointment of Assistant Professors is made on the recommendation of the Bihar State University Service Commission, Patna, whichever earlier,” the University has said.

Selected candidates will be paid an honorarium of ₹1500 per class with a maximum of ₹50,000 per month.

Candidates with Masters degree with 55% marks and have cleared NET or SLET or SET are eligible for the job.

The maximum age for engagement as guest and part time teacher shall not be more than 55 years as on January 1, 2021.