Madras High Court Recruitment 2025: Apply for 47 vacancies of Personal Assistant, Private Secretary and more, link here

Madras High Court is inviting online applications for the posts of Personal Assistant to Judges, Private Secretary to the registrar general and more. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website at mhc.tn.gov.in.. Madras High Court Recruitment 2025: Applications are on 47 vacancies for Personal Assistant, Private Secretary and more. Check last date to apply.

As per the official notification, the last date for online application submission is May 5, 2025 while the last day for fee payment is May 6, 2025.

Madras High Court Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Breakdown

Through the recruitment drive, the Madras High Court aims to fill 47 vacancies for four different posts. These are:

1. Personal Assistant to the Hon’ble Judges: 28 vacancies (Rs.56,100-2,05,700/- + Special. Pay)

2. Private Secretary to the Registrar General: 1 vacancy ( ₹56,100 - ₹2,05,700 + Special Pay).

3. Personal Assistant (to the Registrars): 14 vacancies ( ₹36,400 - ₹1,34,200)

4. Personal clerk: 4 vacancies ( ₹20,600 - ₹75,900)

Direct link for Madras High Court Recruitment 2025

Application Fee

Following are the application fee details for unreserved category candidates:

Personal Assistant to the Hon'ble Judges: ₹ 1,200 Private Secretary to the Registrar General: ₹ 1,200 Personal Assistant (to the Registrars): ₹ 1,000 Personal Clerk (to the Deputy Registrars): ₹ 800

There is total fee exemption for SC/ST and PwD candidates.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the recruitment process, candidates should not have been born after July 1, 2007, and should have attained 18 years of age as on July 1, 2025.

The maximum age limit for reserved categories is 37 years, for others and unreserved categories it is 32 years of age. For In-service candidates, it is 47 years of age.

The educational qualification varies for different posts. Candidates are advised to check official notification.

Mode of Selection

The selection of candidates will be based on three rounds:

Common Written Examination of 150 Marks (Qualifying in Nature).

Skill Test.

Viva-voce.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.