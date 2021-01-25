IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / Maha-Metro Recruitment 2021: Registration deadline to fill 139 posts extended
While the MMRDA was earlier looking at appointing a consultant for undertaking a performance review of Metro-1, it had not stated that it was planning to take over Metro-1.
While the MMRDA was earlier looking at appointing a consultant for undertaking a performance review of Metro-1, it had not stated that it was planning to take over Metro-1.
employment news

Maha-Metro Recruitment 2021: Registration deadline to fill 139 posts extended

  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at mahametro.org.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:36 AM IST

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (MAHA-Metro) has extended the last date to apply for the recruitment of Supervisory and Non-Supervisory posts for the Operation and Maintenance (O&M) department of the Pune Metro Rail Project till January 31, 2021.

Earlier, the last date to apply for the positions was January 21, 2021.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at mahametro.org.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 139 vacancies, out of which, 86 vacancies are for Supervisory and 53 for Non-Supervisory posts.

"UR, OBC & EWS (including Ex-servicemen) candidates are required to pay a Non-refundable fee of Rs. 400/- (excluding of bank charges plus service tax) and SC/ST, Women candidates are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. 150/- (for processing fee only, excluding of bank charges plus service tax) for each post," reads the official notification.

Here's the direct link to apply online.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pune metro work recruitment notice
app
Close
e-paper
While the MMRDA was earlier looking at appointing a consultant for undertaking a performance review of Metro-1, it had not stated that it was planning to take over Metro-1.
While the MMRDA was earlier looking at appointing a consultant for undertaking a performance review of Metro-1, it had not stated that it was planning to take over Metro-1.
employment news

Maha-Metro Recruitment 2021: Registration deadline to fill 139 posts extended

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:36 AM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at mahametro.org.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
employment news

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021: 62 vacancies on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:01 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions in the prescribed format on or before February 27, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WBHRB Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
WBHRB Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
employment news

WBHRB Recruitment 2021: 1647 posts for Medical Technologist Grade III notified

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:25 PM IST
  • Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at wbhrb.in on or before February 6, 2021, until 8pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BARC Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
BARC Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
employment news

BARC Recruitment 2021: 63 vacancies for Nurse, Driver and others on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:03 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at barc.gov.in on or before February 15, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WB Primary TET admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
WB Primary TET admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

WB Primary TET admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:53 AM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the examination will be able to download the admit card online at wbbpe.org or wbbprimaryeducation.org.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government has decided not to offer an additional chance to candidates who took their last attempt at the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2020.(HT Photo)
The government has decided not to offer an additional chance to candidates who took their last attempt at the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2020.(HT Photo)
employment news

All India Bar Exam-XV: 1.20 lakh advocates to appear at 154 centers

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:44 PM IST
The Bar Council of India (BCI) has said that approximately 1,20,000 advocates are going to appear for the All India Bar Exam (AIBE)-XV (15) which is scheduled to be held on January 24 at 154 centers in 52 cities of the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RBI Recruitment(HT file)
RBI Recruitment(HT file)
employment news

RBI Recruitment: Apply online for 241 vacancies for security guard posts

Edited by Nandini
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:25 PM IST
  • Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited online applications for recruitment against 241 Vacancies for the post of security guard. Aspirants can apply online till February 12 at rbi.org.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SCCL Recruitment(HT File)
SCCL Recruitment(HT File)
employment news

SCCL Recruitment: Application begins for 372 vacancies for various posts

Edited by Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:04 PM IST
  • The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), under ministry of coal has invited online applications for the recruitment against 372 vacancies for Fitter, Welder, Junior Staff Nurse and other posts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A petition has been moved in Delhi High Court seeking direction to SDMC to send the requisition of as many as 1,132 vacant posts of Special Educator (Primary) to DSSSB.(HT File)
A petition has been moved in Delhi High Court seeking direction to SDMC to send the requisition of as many as 1,132 vacant posts of Special Educator (Primary) to DSSSB.(HT File)
employment news

DSSSB Recruitment: Plea in Delhi HC seeking directions to fill vacant posts

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:05 PM IST
The plea also sought directions to DSSSB to issue an advertisement within a week of receipt of such requisition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HSSC constable recruitment 2020(HT File)
HSSC constable recruitment 2020(HT File)
employment news

West Bengal Constable, SI Recruitment: Application begins for over 9K posts

Edited by Nandini
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:35 PM IST
  • WB Police Recruitment 2021: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has invited online applications for recruitment against vacancies for the post of constable, lady constable, sub-inspector, lady SI and SI of Police (armed branch).
READ FULL STORY
Close
The meeting was held at Union minister Rajnath Singh’s residence on Wednesday. (File photo)
The meeting was held at Union minister Rajnath Singh’s residence on Wednesday. (File photo)
employment news

'Over 1,100 schools identified for NCC training in border, coastal areas'

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:28 PM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday informed that the government has identified more than 1,100 schools for NCC training in the border and coastal areas of the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The department will send the recommendation for recruitments to the Bihar Public Service Commission  in coming days(HT File)
The department will send the recommendation for recruitments to the Bihar Public Service Commission  in coming days(HT File)
employment news

Decks cleared to fill 1894 posts of principals, assistant teachers in UP

By K Sandeep Kumar
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:25 PM IST
  • The decks have been cleared for starting the recruitment process for filling 1,894 posts of principals and assistant teachers in 3,049 government- aided junior high schools across the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RRB NTPC 3rd Phase CBT exam schedule.(Shutterstock)
RRB NTPC 3rd Phase CBT exam schedule.(Shutterstock)
employment news

RRB NTPC 3rd phase exam schedule released, check dates and instructions

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:23 PM IST
  • According to notification released, the 3rd phase of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) will be held from January 31 to February 12 for around 28 lakh candidates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SSC CHSL 2020 vacancies announced
SSC CHSL 2020 vacancies announced
employment news

Application begins for distict judge vacancies in Allahabad Court

Edited by Nandini
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:37 PM IST
  • Allahabad High Court UP HJS Recruitment 2021: High Court of Judicature at Allahabad has invited online applications for recruitment against 98 vacancies of district judge (UP HJS).
READ FULL STORY
Close
India Post GDS Recruitment 2020. (HT File)
India Post GDS Recruitment 2020. (HT File)
employment news

India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for 4269 vacancies

By Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:44 AM IST
  • The online application process for India Post for recruitment against 4269 vacancies for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in Karnataka and Gujarat circles is closing on Wednesday, January 20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP