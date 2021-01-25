Maha-Metro Recruitment 2021: Registration deadline to fill 139 posts extended

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (MAHA-Metro) has extended the last date to apply for the recruitment of Supervisory and Non-Supervisory posts for the Operation and Maintenance (O&M) department of the Pune Metro Rail Project till January 31, 2021.

Earlier, the last date to apply for the positions was January 21, 2021.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at mahametro.org.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 139 vacancies, out of which, 86 vacancies are for Supervisory and 53 for Non-Supervisory posts.

"UR, OBC & EWS (including Ex-servicemen) candidates are required to pay a Non-refundable fee of Rs. 400/- (excluding of bank charges plus service tax) and SC/ST, Women candidates are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. 150/- (for processing fee only, excluding of bank charges plus service tax) for each post," reads the official notification.

Here's the direct link to apply online.