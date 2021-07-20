Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHATET) tentative schedule announced

Maharashtra Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad, has announced the tentative schedule of the state teacher eligibility test (MAHATET). The exam is held for selection of teachers for classes 1-8.

The exam will be held after a gap of two years and over 10 lakh candidates are expected to sit take the exam.

In a series of tweets, the education minister has said, "here's an opportunity for candidates aspiring to make a career in teaching. We've permitted the Maharashtra State Council of Examination to conduct the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test ( MAHATET, 2021) between Sept 15 & Dec 31. More than 10 lakh aspirants are expected to appear for MAHATET which is being held after a gap of two years. I'm confident that this will lead to increase in employment opportunities for bright young teaching talents."





SSC results were recently released in the state in which 99.95% students have passed. This is a record pass percentage, as per the board officials. As compared to 2020, the result this year was higher by 4.65 per cent. A total of 1.574 million students from Maharashtra had registered for the Class 10 exam for 2020-21. However, due to a surge in Covid cases, the board was forced to cancel the offline examination scheduled in April and evaluate students based on an internal assessment. The evaluation criterion for tabulating results was based on marks achieved in Class 9, and internal assessment of the student in Class 10.

